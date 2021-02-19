Festival du Voyageur February 19 2021 10:55am 04:26 Festival du Voyageur “Last week in the -40s, we had to put bison hides on the windows to try to stay warm.” HÉHO! TiBert le Voyageur talks about pivoting to online programming, while still enjoying Festival Du Voyageur. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7650352/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7650352/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?