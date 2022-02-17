Leeds OPP say impaired driver was travelling at twice the speed limit

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Leeds OPP arrested a woman for speeding on the Thousand Islands Parkway between Ganonoque and Brockville.

Police say the woman was driving 162 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

#LeedsOPP intercepted a 29 yr-old female driver yest. 162km/hr on #ThousandIslandParkway (80 zone). Heading to school to pick up kids. Also, Reg. 3 times above legal blood alcohol limit w a G2 License. Charged – Impaired, Dangerous, Stunt, Resist Arrest & Open Liquor. ^tc pic.twitter.com/AP1iFZeJUH — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

When police pulled the woman over, they say they found several empty alcohol containers.

Once the woman was given a breathalyzer, she registered three times the legal limit while driving with a G2 level licence.

1:05 OPP investigate fatal house fire in Bath, Ont. OPP investigate fatal house fire in Bath, Ont – Feb 8, 2022

Police say the woman was on her way to pick up her children from school.

The woman, whose name was not given, is facing charges of impaired driving, dangerous driving, stunt driving, resisting arrest and having open liquor in a motor vehicle.