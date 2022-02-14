Menu

Fire

Man dies following house fire in Cameron: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 2:48 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a man died following a house fire in Cameron on Feb. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a man died following a house fire in Cameron on Feb. 14, 2022. The Canadian Press file

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person is dead following a house fire in the community of Cameron on Monday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m. emergency crews responded to a reported house fire on Country Lane in Cameron, about 15 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Read more: Bancroft OPP are treating house fire in Hastings Highlands as case of arson

Police say two residents escaped the home uninjured, however, one person was located inside the residence and pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Monday afternoon, the victim was identified as Michael McMillian, 39, of the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

OPP are being assisted by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

