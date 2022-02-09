Menu

Crime

Bancroft OPP are treating house fire in Hastings Highlands as case of arson

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 9:25 am
File photo. OPP. View image in full screen
File photo. OPP. The Canadian Press file

A house fire north of Bancroft early Monday is being treated as a case of arson.

Bancroft OPP say around 5 a.m., officers and members of the Hastings Highlands Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Buckhill Road, about 10 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

Police say the home and garage were engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Read more: Bancroft apartment fire on Boxing Day sends 2 to hospital: OPP

On Wednesday, OPP said the fire is now an arson investigation and officers are being assisted by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymous viaCrime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

