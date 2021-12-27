Bancroft apartment fire on Boxing Day sends 2 to hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital following an early morning fire at an apartment building in Bancroft, Ont. on Sunday.

Around 4 a.m., emergency crews responded to a fire at the apartment complex on Station Street.

Bancroft OPP says all occupants were evacuated and two of them were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released.

Read more: Fire destroys Port Hope house under renovations

The Canadian Red Cross was at the scene to assist displaced tenants.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is assisting police into the cause of the fire.

The OPP says anyone with information on the fire is asked to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement