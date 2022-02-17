Snowfall warning remains in effect for GTA with up to 25 cm expected

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Greater Toronto Area with Environment Canada now forecasting up to 25 cm for the region.

“A low pressure system is expected to track just south of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario tonight which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario,” the warning said.

“Rain is expected to transition to snow late this afternoon or early this evening. Freezing rain and ice pellets are also possible this afternoon or early this evening during the transition.”

The weather agency said the snow will continue through Friday morning and a total of 15 to 25 cm is expected for the GTA.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada noted that the exact tract of the system is still unclear, so total accumulation and precipitation timing could change.

The weather agency said there may be “near zero visibility at times” during heavy and blowing snow.

Meanwhile, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has also issued a flood warning for the area after heavy rainfall, combined with melting snow and ice, as well as frozen ground conditions. The flood warning will be in effect until Friday.

“Please exercise extreme caution around all river and bodies of water,” the TRCA said.

“Avoid driving on flooded roadways or in low-lying areas and underpasses.”

Maybe avoid the lower Don River trail this morning unless you plan on swimming laps. pic.twitter.com/KSHS2dnuFX — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Major ice jam on the Humber River at Old Mill. Water level is stable but flooding is ongoing in the area. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/iQQdfHU28q — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 17, 2022

#BREAKINGNEWS TRCA has upgraded to a #Floodwarning. Please exercise extreme caution around all river and bodies of water. Avoid driving on flooded roadways or in low-lying areas and underpasses. #ONFLOOD #ONStorm https://t.co/Glw1Q12xl0 — TRCA Flood (@TRCA_Flood) February 17, 2022

Advertisement