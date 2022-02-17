Menu

Canada

Snowfall warning remains in effect for GTA with up to 25 cm expected

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto officials lay out winter storm response, say quick weather transitions may be ‘challenge’' Toronto officials lay out winter storm response, say quick weather transitions may be ‘challenge’
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto officials lay out winter storm response, say quick weather transitions may be a 'challenge'

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Greater Toronto Area with Environment Canada now forecasting up to 25 cm for the region.

“A low pressure system is expected to track just south of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario tonight which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario,” the warning said.

“Rain is expected to transition to snow late this afternoon or early this evening. Freezing rain and ice pellets are also possible this afternoon or early this evening during the transition.”

Read more: Special weather statement issued for Toronto as ‘messy’ rain, snow expected to hit area

The weather agency said the snow will continue through Friday morning and a total of 15 to 25 cm is expected for the GTA.

Environment Canada noted that the exact tract of the system is still unclear, so total accumulation and precipitation timing could change.

The weather agency said there may be “near zero visibility at times” during heavy and blowing snow.

Read more: As convoy protest continues in Ottawa, a ‘major’ winter storm is headed to the city

Meanwhile, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has also issued a flood warning for the area after heavy rainfall, combined with melting snow and ice, as well as frozen ground conditions. The flood warning will be in effect until Friday.

“Please exercise extreme caution around all river and bodies of water,” the TRCA said.

“Avoid driving on flooded roadways or in low-lying areas and underpasses.”

Advertisement
