As convoy protest continues in Ottawa, a ‘major’ winter storm is headed to the city

As the convoy protest continues in Ottawa, the city is expected to be hit with rain starting Wednesday followed by a “major snowstorm.”

“Rain and near record warmth will give way to a rapid freeze-up Thursday afternoon and a major snowstorm Thursday night through Friday morning,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

He said Ottawa can expect anywhere from 20 to 25 cm of snow overnight Thursday.

“This will combine with blowing snow to create even bigger drifts in the city,” he said.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario, warning of a “messy mix of wintry weather” beginning Wednesday evening.

Farnell said 10 mm of rain will fall in Ottawa before the transition to snow.

“The temperature on Friday will remain below -10 C with a wind chill between -20 and -25,” he added.

Farnell said the storm will be a “high-impact event,” affecting residents from Windsor all the way up to Quebec City.

It should wrap up for Ottawa on Friday, but beyond that, the city could see more active weather.

Farnell said an Alberta clipper is expected early Saturday, dropping another 2 to 5 cm of snow.

Morning snowfall map update. Most of the snow falls in a 6-8 hour window overnight Thursday into Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/QGdNWNR8X7 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 16, 2022

“The active pattern also continues through next week with more chances of snow and potentially ice in Ottawa,” he said.

“This could end up being the stormiest period of the entire winter in Ottawa.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This could end up being the stormiest period of the entire winter in Ottawa."

It comes as the so-called “Freedom Convoy” blockade of downtown Ottawa continues Wednesday, nearly three weeks after it began.

Trucks, RVs and other vehicles with Canadian flags or banners with the word “freedom” in giant letters along their front grilles remain on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill, with drivers saying they will stay put until all COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions are lifted.

Police issued a new warning to participants Wednesday morning, saying that they must “leave the area now,” as questions heat up about when police will act to remove the demonstrators.

— with files from Amanda Connolly and The Canadian Press

The Thursday/Friday storm will be a high impact event affecting about 16 million people who live or work in the busy Windsor to Quebec City corridor. Snow amounts will range from 10 to locally over 30cm along with the risk of freezing rain and ice pellets. #onstorm #qcstorm pic.twitter.com/TriZFwuvrV — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 16, 2022

Honest question. What happens when 20-30cm of snow and ice falls on Ottawa later this week? Those trucks aren't going anywhere anytime soon, are they… — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 14, 2022