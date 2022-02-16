Menu

Weather

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as ‘messy’ rain, snow expected to hit area

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 3:05 pm
Special weather statement issued for Toronto as ‘messy’ rain, snow expected to hit area - image View image in full screen
Anthony Farnell / Twitter

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, saying a “messy mix of wintry weather” is set to hit the area Wednesday evening and extend until Friday morning.

The statement issued Wednesday said a low-pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night and will bring with it a “mix of wintry precipitation” for southern Ontario.

“Precipitation will likely begin as rain (Wednesday) evening, transition to freezing rain or ice pellets Thursday and then to snow Thursday night,” the statement reads.

Read more: As convoy protest continues in Ottawa, a ‘major’ winter storm is headed to the city

The agency said the area could receive between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain beginning on Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday.

The statement warned of “icy and slippery surfaces.”

The agency also said snow is expected, and warned that it could be heavy at times.

Environment Canada said snowfall accumulations between 10 and 20 centimetres are possible.

“At this time the track of this low pressure system is uncertain, and as such precipitation type, timing and amounts may change,” the statement reads.

The agency warned that road closures are possible and utility outages could occur.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto paramedics said if you need to drive, “please remember to clean off your vehicle, slow down and leave lots of space.”

“If you’re at home and able, shoveling and salting will help prevent slips and falls and make it easier for our first responders to get to you,” the tweet read.

