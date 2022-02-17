Wet, wintry weather warning issued for Greater Montreal area

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers will have to brace for what is forecasted to be a wet, wintry weather cocktail at the end of the week.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Thursday for the Greater Montreal area stretching from the North Shore down to the South Shore.

The federal weather agency is predicting a total snowfall of nearly 15 centimetres overnight Thursday.

“Precipitation falling as rain will change over to snow this evening,” the weather statement reads.

“This transition will be accompanied by a rapid drop in temperatures and a risk of freezing rain.”

The dramatic dip in the mercury is reason for concern as surfaces like roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy, slippery and dangerous, officials warn.

They are calling on the public to be prepared to adjust their driving habits for the morning commute due to the changing road conditions.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada said.