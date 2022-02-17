Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wet, wintry weather warning issued for Greater Montreal area

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal’s Weather Forecast for Thursday February 17, 2022' Montreal’s Weather Forecast for Thursday February 17, 2022
Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

Quebecers will have to brace for what is forecasted to be a wet, wintry weather cocktail at the end of the week.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Thursday for the Greater Montreal area stretching from the North Shore down to the South Shore.

Read more: Heavy snowfall creates white-knuckle driving conditions for Montreal area

The federal weather agency is predicting a total snowfall of nearly 15 centimetres overnight Thursday.

Trending Stories

“Precipitation falling as rain will change over to snow this evening,” the weather statement reads.

“This transition will be accompanied by a rapid drop in temperatures and a risk of freezing rain.”

The dramatic dip in the mercury is reason for concern as surfaces like roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy, slippery and dangerous, officials warn.

Story continues below advertisement

They are calling on the public to be prepared to adjust their driving habits for the morning commute due to the changing road conditions.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snow tagWeather tagRain tagStorm tagFreezing Rain tagMontreal weather tagWarning tagFreezing tagBad Weather tagwet taglaval montreal quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers