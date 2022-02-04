Menu

Heavy snowfall creates white-knuckle driving conditions for Montreal area

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Winter storm hits Montreal' Winter storm hits Montreal
Montrealers are waking up to a special weather statement as all that snow is making for a difficult morning commute. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

The Greater Montreal area and surrounding regions are shovelling out Friday after more than 10 centimetres of snow fell overnight and into the morning.

The snowfall paired with strong winds gusting up to 50 kilometres an hour has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

An estimated 20 to 25 centimetres is expected to accumulate by the end of the day, according to the federal weather agency.

“The snow will ease in the morning. Moderate northeasterly winds accompanying the snow are generating local blowing snow,” the agency said in a statement.

 

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: February 4, 2022' Global News Morning weather forecast: February 4, 2022
Global News Morning weather forecast: February 4, 2022

The blanket of snow covering icy road conditions with strong winds created hazardous driving conditions.

Generating traction on the snow-covered surface proved difficult as a number of accidents were reported by provincial police.

The Quebec Transport Ministry says plows are out in full force clearing and salting highways, spokesperson Martin Girard said.

City work crews with a contingent of 1,000 trucks have been out overnight battling the elements, as clearing operations on the island of Montreal are underway, according to city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

“Our goal is to clear the 10,000 kilometres of streets and the sidewalks so people can get to where they are going,” Sabourin said.

The city is encouraging people to use public transit to get around if necessary.

Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Twitter that the city will be launching its third snow removal operation of this winter season starting Sunday evening.

Air travellers are also warned to check their flight status before heading out the door, as a number of flights at Trudeau International Airport have been cancelled or delayed due to bad weather.

