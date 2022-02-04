Heavy snowfall creates white-knuckle driving conditions for Montreal area

Send this page to someone via email

The Greater Montreal area and surrounding regions are shovelling out Friday after more than 10 centimetres of snow fell overnight and into the morning.

The snowfall paired with strong winds gusting up to 50 kilometres an hour has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

An estimated 20 to 25 centimetres is expected to accumulate by the end of the day, according to the federal weather agency.

“The snow will ease in the morning. Moderate northeasterly winds accompanying the snow are generating local blowing snow,” the agency said in a statement.

The blanket of snow covering icy road conditions with strong winds created hazardous driving conditions.

Generating traction on the snow-covered surface proved difficult as a number of accidents were reported by provincial police.

The Quebec Transport Ministry says plows are out in full force clearing and salting highways, spokesperson Martin Girard said.

City work crews with a contingent of 1,000 trucks have been out overnight battling the elements, as clearing operations on the island of Montreal are underway, according to city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

“Our goal is to clear the 10,000 kilometres of streets and the sidewalks so people can get to where they are going,” Sabourin said.

The city is encouraging people to use public transit to get around if necessary.

À la suite d’accumulations importantes, une opération de chargement de la neige sera déclenchée à compter de 7 h dimanche matin à Montréal. Merci pour votre collaboration et soyez prudents dans vos déplacements! ☃️❄️ #polmtl @InfoNeige — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 4, 2022

Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Twitter that the city will be launching its third snow removal operation of this winter season starting Sunday evening.

Air travellers are also warned to check their flight status before heading out the door, as a number of flights at Trudeau International Airport have been cancelled or delayed due to bad weather.