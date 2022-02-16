Firearms, trailer stolen from Peterborough recovered in Peel Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say a trailer and a “large quantity” of firearms reported stolen on the weekend have been recovered in Peel Region.

Early Wednesday, police issued a statement that the trailer and its contents are being returned to the Peterborough Police Service and manufacturer Savage Arms to determine if anything is missing among the more than 2,000 small calibre firearms. Savage Arms, based in nearby Lakefield, said the theft involved one of its shipping partners.

Police did not state where the trailer exactly the trailer was found.

A truck and trailer carrying the firearms were stolen around 3 a.m. Sunday from a trucking company on Parkhill Road East in Peterborough.

Police say the truck was located on Monday night in Brampton.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said their investigation did not appear to connect the theft of the firearms to the ongoing protests across Ontario. Police were calling it “an isolated crime of opportunity” as the evidence showed the suspects had earlier tried to steal trucks from other commercial yards.

A search for the suspects, however, continues as of Wednesday morning.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank Peel Regional Police and the other law enforcement agencies that continue to assist with this case. Thank you to public and media for helping to get the descriptions of the vehicles involved out,” police said.

