Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Savage Arms say theft of 2,000 firearms involved shipping partner in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 11:15 am
Savage Arms in Lakefield, Ont,, says a theft of 2,000 firearms in Peterborough involved its products. (Promotional image, not products involved). View image in full screen
Savage Arms in Lakefield, Ont,, says a theft of 2,000 firearms in Peterborough involved its products. (Promotional image, not products involved). Savage Arms/Twitter

Savage Arms, a firearm manufacturer just north of Peterborough, Ont.,  says a weekend theft of more than 2,000 firearms in the city involves its products.

In an email to Global News Peterborough sent around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Savage Arms president/CEO Al Kasper says the theft of a truck carrying firearms early Sunday involved a shipping partner of the company based in Lakefield, the village located about 15 kilometres north of the city.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the theft occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday from a yard at a trucking company on Parkhill Road East in Peterborough. Police said the truck was carrying more than 2,000 firearms with clips but no ammunition was taken.

Read more: Truck carrying more than 2,000 firearms reported stolen in Peterborough: police

“The incident involved Savage Arms products,” Kasper said. “Strict security measures were in place and local authorities were notified immediately and are leading the active investigation.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Neither Kasper nor police stated what type of firearms or truck were stolen. Police described it as an “isolated incident.”

“Given the active nature of the case, we will not comment further at this time,” Kasper said.

Savage Arms marked its 50th anniversary in 2019 and employs up to 240 people. The company has said its plant builds 700 rifles a day and can make 370,000 units per year, specializing in shotguns, handguns and more.

City police say other law enforcement agencies across Ontario have been notified of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mike Penney at the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 232 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

More to come

Click to play video: 'CSAAA and Peterborough businesses ask candidates to rethink firearm platforms' CSAAA and Peterborough businesses ask candidates to rethink firearm platforms
Advertisement
Peterborough Police Service tagFirearms tagfirearms theft tagSavage Arms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers