Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Edmonton city council will stop putting northwest LRT expansion on ‘back burner’

By Lisa MacGregor Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 8:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton city council plans to stop putting northwest LRT expansion on back burner' Edmonton city council plans to stop putting northwest LRT expansion on back burner
For years there's been a north vs. south battle when it comes to transit and its expansion in Edmonton. As the city continues to grow both in population and its LRT lines, it's also hoping to grow out of the combative narrative to move forward together. Lisa MacGregor has more on the proposed idea to prioritize the Castle Downs LRT expansion.

The Edmonton Castle Downs LRT expansion has been put on the back burner for years and it almost happened again after a report was put forward by city administration suggesting that the LRT expansion go further south before a north-end expansion.

“Basically two south extensions before the northwest Metro Line and that was really concerning,” Ward Anirniq Councillor Erin Rutherford said.

But Tuesday, a council committee unanimously decided against the idea.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi put forward a motion that the Metro Line extension from Blatchford to Castle Downs be part of phase one of the city’s plan.

“I feel that this line will be a strong advocacy point for this council and I feel very confident in this work moving forward as long as there’s funding available from other orders of government,” Rutherford said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton’s Metro Line LRT no longer running on Thales signalling system

Rutherford also wants the long-time narrative pitting both sides of the city against each other to be squashed.

“This rhetoric around north versus south, we really have to be mindful of that, because it doesn’t really make sure that we move forward as a city together.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This rhetoric around north versus south, we really have to be mindful of that, because it doesn't really make sure that we move forward as a city together."

Sohi said the transit expansion debate for the northside has been going since he was a councillor.

“The LRT to Castle Downs to the north side has been put on back burner a number of times and it is unacceptable that this happens again. That is why I put forward this motion.

Trending Stories

“The only part that has not had access to a mass public transit like LRT has been the northwest Castle Downs. I think we need to expand our system into that area.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s Metro Line sending positive signals after Thales system replaced' Edmonton’s Metro Line sending positive signals after Thales system replaced
Edmonton’s Metro Line sending positive signals after Thales system replaced – Mar 2, 2021

That is welcome news for long-time northsiders who have felt their voices weren’t being heard, like Perry Chahal, who spoke about it at the virtual council committee meeting Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Chahal wants his kids to have easier access to transit growing up, compared to when he was young.

“To have the opportunity for our children to use an environmentally sustainable, environmentally sound transportation corridor — that should be given priority to an area that does not have a transportation corridor,” Chahal said.

READ MORE: Feds commit $400M for Capital Line LRT expansion into southwest Edmonton

The south LRT from Century Park to Heritage Valley is already been fully funded, while council still needs money from other orders of government to secure the northwest Metro Line. But council believes it can get it all done.

“I am confident that we can do both, expand into the south as well as expanding into northwest at the same time,” Sohi said.

Transit ridership is back up in Edmonton. Council said Tuesday that its recovery is at its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic – reaching 60 per cent of its normal amount.

Click to play video: 'A behind-the-scenes look at the Valley Line LRT project' A behind-the-scenes look at the Valley Line LRT project
A behind-the-scenes look at the Valley Line LRT project – Mar 11, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Edmonton tagEdmonton city council tagEdmonton transit tagEdmonton LRT tagnorth Edmonton tagLRT expansion tagCastle Downs LRT Expansion tagEdmonton City Transit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers