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Canada

Ottawa will make tax credit for enhanced oil recovery projects permanent

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2026 5:09 pm
1 min read
Finance and National Revenue Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, left, shakes hands with Prime Minister Mark Carney View image in full screen
Finance and National Revenue Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, left, shakes hands with Prime Minister Mark Carney while delivering the spring economic update in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
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The federal government’s spring economic update Tuesday formalizes a pivot in climate policy that was first made in last year’s energy agreement with Alberta.

In the 2025 budget, the Liberals promised to not make enhanced oil recovery eligible for a tax credit for the development of carbon capture and storage systems.

But 10 days after that budget passed the House of Commons it extended that tax credit to enhanced oil recovery projects in its energy memorandum of understanding with Alberta.

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Tuesday’s spring economic update proposes make that pledge official, projecting the measure will generate $395 million in federal revenue over the next three years.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s fuel excise tax freeze now in effect'
Canada’s fuel excise tax freeze now in effect

Enhanced oil recovery funnels captured carbon emissions back underground to increase pressure and push more oil out of the ground.

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Environmentalists see the extension of the tax credits to enhanced oil recovery as a direct subsidy of oil production, while the industry says tax credits are not subsidies and making EOR eligible for them is a game-changer.

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