Edmonton Elks, U of A Golden Bears to play doubleheader this fall

The Edmonton Elks and the University of Alberta Golden Bears will both take to the field at Commonwealth Stadium in October for a green and gold doubleheader.

“As part of the Edmonton Elks’ ongoing commitment to showcasing amateur football, the club is proud to announce a partnership with the University of Alberta Golden Bears that will bring the Bears to The Brick Field for their Canada West conference home game on Oct. 15,” the Elks said in a news release Tuesday.

The Golden Bears will play first at noon and then the Elks will take to the field at 5 p.m. as they host the Toronto Argonauts.

The Golden Bears’ schedule has not been released yet, so their opponent isn’t yet known.

Golden Bears head coach Chris Morris is a three-time Grey Cup champion who played Edmonton football from 1992 to 2005 and was inducted onto the Wall of Honour in 2008.

“Having spent 13 years playing in that stadium, I know how important it will be for our players to experience something similar this fall,” Morris said.

"This gesture is yet another example of the Elks' tremendous support of not just Golden Bears Football, but their overall commitment to all levels of amateur football in the Edmonton area."

The Elks new president and CEO Victor Cui is a U of A alum. He called the partnership “special.”

“Football is for everyone and we’re so happy to be working with the Golden Bears and our other amateur football partners to bring our passion for the gridiron to the next generation of fans.”

The games will mark the first time the two green and gold squads have played a doubleheader and the first time since 1999 the Golden Bears will play at Commonwealth Stadium.