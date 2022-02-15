Hinshaw, Copping to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping are expected to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

The two are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live within this story.

On Monday, the province confirmed another 35 COVID-19 deaths had been reported over the weekend. There were 1,528 people in hospital with the virus, with 124 of those people receiving care in the ICU.

The were 20,865 active, lab-confirmed cases and 2,647 cases were confirmed over the weekend with testing.

Because PCR testing is no longer widely available, officials have said new and active case numbers are likely at least 10 times higher through the Omicron wave.

On Feb. 13 — the last date it was updated on the government’s COVID-19 data page — the positivity rate was 26.41 per cent.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw and Copping speak.