Health

Hinshaw, Copping to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 15, 2022 12:55 pm
File: Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping. View image in full screen
File: Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping. Courtesy, Alberta government

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping are expected to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

The two are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live within this story.

Read more: COVID-19: 35 more deaths in Alberta while number of hospital patients declines

On Monday, the province confirmed another 35 COVID-19 deaths had been reported over the weekend. There were 1,528 people in hospital with the virus, with 124 of those people receiving care in the ICU.

The were 20,865 active, lab-confirmed cases and 2,647 cases were confirmed over the weekend with testing.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Challenge on lifting mask mandate in Alberta schools denied in court' COVID-19: Challenge on lifting mask mandate in Alberta schools denied in court
Story continues below advertisement

Because PCR testing is no longer widely available, officials have said new and active case numbers are likely at least 10 times higher through the Omicron wave.

Read more: How to talk with kids as Alberta students return to class with no mask mandate

On Feb. 13 — the last date it was updated on the government’s COVID-19 data page — the positivity rate was 26.41 per cent.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw and Copping speak.

