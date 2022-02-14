Lethbridge seniors staying active through COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO) are causing a racket.

It’s been a difficult few years for many people dealing with gym closures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seniors in Lethbridge have had to deal with increased isolation and tight restrictions.

Amid shutdowns, the LSCO has kept their facility safe and full of activities. Member Kristina Wolosiak is thankful for the staff organizing activities and making sure seniors have a positive environment to socialize and exercise.

“I believe that everyone that comes here appreciates what we have as the facility and wants to maintain the health of ourselves as well as our fellow players,” Wolosiak said.

There are over 70 different programs for seniors to enjoy from woodworking and crafts to Zumba and pickleball.

Wolosiak joined the pickleball league in 2020 and has seen many positive effects on her health.

“My blood pressure is down 20 points. My weight is down 10 pounds, and my whole attitude towards life is happy,” Wolosiak said.

"I want to be an active senior and this gives me the opportunity to do that."

There are more than 150 seniors playing pickleball says Klaus Witzke, president of the Lethbridge Pickleball Club.

“Seniors are cooped up a lot of times so this way we can get out of the house,” says Witzke. “In COVID times it was really important to stay active for your mental health and for your physical wellbeing.”

The club has started including online activities for those not yet ready to get back to in-person activities.

“Throughout the pandemic (when we were able to be open) the support we received from our members has been amazing. They have been very supportive and our classes have been very well received. Many of them, full with people on waitlists to attend,” program director Shawn Hamilton said.

“There’s social distancing in the rooms, the capacity is down a little bit, but we’re getting people out and we’re getting them active,” LSCO executive director Rob Miyashiro said.

"We need to make sure this is the safest environment for all of (our members) including our staff."

The club plans on keeping restrictions in place indefinitely, including checking for proof of vaccination to help everyone stay healthy.