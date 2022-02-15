Ontario COVID numbers: 1,550 people in hospital, 384 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,550 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 348 in intensive care units as overall figures continue to trend downwards.

This is up 131 hospitalizations but a decrease of 10 in ICUs since the previous day. On Monday, hospitalizations were an undercount due to incomplete reporting from the weekend. Last Tuesday, there were 2,254 hospitalizations with 474 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 1,550 people in hospital with COVID-19, 54 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 348 people in ICUs with the virus, 79.5 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 20.5 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,593 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,076,078.

Of the 1,593 new cases recorded, the data showed 260 were unvaccinated people, 59 were partially vaccinated people, 998 were fully vaccinated people. For 276 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,120 as 19 more virus-related deaths were added over the past 24 days, according to a ministry of health spokesperson.

“Of these, one death occurred on Feb. 14, six deaths occurred on Feb. 13 and four deaths occurred on Feb. 12, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” the spokesperson said.

There are a total of 1,038,944 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,730 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.7 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.5 per cent — more than 6.7 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54 per cent with 23.7 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 25,258 doses in the last day.

The government said 12,961 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,446 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 11.9 per cent.