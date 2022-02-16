Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Wednesday night, Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will seek the gold in women’s hockey against the United States on day 13 of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will also be a big day for freestyle skiing.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Wednesday evening and continue overnight into Thursday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Curling - 8:05 p.m. ET

The men’s and women’s teams will take part in the final round-robin sessions of the Beijing Games on day 13.

The men will take on Great Britain first at 8:05 p.m. ET Wednesday and have already qualified for the semifinals, while the women will take on Denmark to advance to the knockout round at 1:05 a.m. ET Thursday.

Freestyle Skiing - 8:30 p.m. ET

A big day at Genting Snow Park kicks off with the women’s freeski halfpipe qualification, with the first of two runs starting at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Canada’s Amy Fraser, Rachael Karker and Cassie Sharpe will be looking to qualify for the finals on Friday.

The men will take over the halfpipe for their own freeski qualification at 11:30 p.m. ET, with Noah Bowman, Simon d’Artois and Brendan Mackay looking to make it through to their own finals on Saturday.

At 10:30 p.m. ET, the women’s ski cross will start with the seeding round before moving into the elimination rounds at 1 a.m. ET Thursday, with skiers aiming for the finals at 2:10 a.m. ET.

Courtney Hoffos, Brittany Phelan, Hannah Schmidt and Marielle Thompson will race for Canada.

Hockey - 11:10 p.m. ET

Team Canada faces its archrival, the United States, in the women’s gold medal game at 11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Canada is undefeated in Beijing heading into the final, but its closest game in the preliminary rounds was against the U.S., when they finished 4-2.

The last time the two teams met in the gold medal match, at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, Canada walked away with a silver medal after winning gold in the four previous Winter Games.

Speed Skating - 3:30 a.m. ET

Medals will be up for grabs in the women’s 1,000-metre speed skating final at 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

Maddison Pearman and Alexa Scott will race for Canada.

Figure Skating - 5 a.m. ET

The women’s single skating competition concludes with the free skate at 5 a.m. ET Thursday.

The combined score of the free skate and Tuesday’s short program will determine the final rankings.

Madeline Schizas, the lone skater representing Canada in the event, finished 20th overall in the short program with a score of 60.53.

She’s up against 15-year-old phenom Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee, who finished first on Tuesday despite the cloud of a doping allegation hanging over her head.

