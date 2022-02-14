Menu

Fire

Crews battle blaze at Point Douglas warehouse

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Point Douglas warehouse fire burns for hours' Point Douglas warehouse fire burns for hours
Point Douglas warehouse fire burns for hours

Fire crews continue to battle a blaze at a vacant Point Douglas warehouse.

Just after 9 a.m., crews discovered a well-involved fire at the building in the 0-100 block of Point Douglas Avenue.

Deep snow made the building difficult to access and a front-end loader was brought in just so the crews could get to the warehouse with equipment.

Crews had to launch a defensive attack, with the building’s structural integrity already compromised.

RELATED: Point Douglas warehouse fire out after burning for hours

Higgins Avenue between Sutherland Avenue and Annabella Street was still closed as of late Monday afternoon and crews are expected on scene for much of the evening as they get the blaze under control and extinguish hotspots.

The investigation is continuing into the cause of the fire and there is no word on how much damage has been done.

The city says there have been a number of significant fires at this property with the most recent coming in September 2021 when a large structure was destroyed.

