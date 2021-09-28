Menu

Canada

Point Douglas fire sends smoke over downtown, parts of Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Posted September 28, 2021 1:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire burns in Point Douglas neighbourhood' Fire burns in Point Douglas neighbourhood
A fire in Point Douglas shut down surrounding streets Tuesday. There was no immediate word on how the fire began. Video provided by a local homeowner shows flames and smoke, which was seen from several neighbourhoods throughout the city.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

A fire in Point Douglas continues to spread smoke throughout large parts of north, east and downtown Winnipeg.

Firefighters began attending to the blaze at a business at 2 Point Douglas Ave. as of 11:20 Tuesday morning. Listings for that address say the business is a soap and chemical company.

Higgins Avenue at Point Douglas Avenue was closed, then expanded to Annabelle Street and Sutherland Avenue.

The closures could affect evening rush hour, said police.

Winnipeggers continue to share photos of the smoke with Global News and on social media.

A view of the smoke from St. Boniface. View image in full screen
A view of the smoke from St. Boniface. Submitted
Smoke from a Point Douglas fire. View image in full screen
Smoke from a Point Douglas fire. Submitted
Submitted / Jay View image in full screen
Submitted / Jay. Submitted / Jay
Submitted / Kirk View image in full screen
Submitted / Kirk. Submitted / Kirk
Click to play video: 'Firefighters find body after Young Street fire' Firefighters find body after Young Street fire
Firefighters find body after Young Street fire
