Point Douglas fire sends smoke over downtown, parts of Winnipeg

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

A fire in Point Douglas continues to spread smoke throughout large parts of north, east and downtown Winnipeg.

Firefighters began attending to the blaze at a business at 2 Point Douglas Ave. as of 11:20 Tuesday morning. Listings for that address say the business is a soap and chemical company.

Higgins Avenue at Point Douglas Avenue was closed, then expanded to Annabelle Street and Sutherland Avenue.

The below road closure (fire) has been expanded: – Eastbound Higgins Avenue is now closed at Annabella Street. Traffic is being re-routed north and west. – Southbound Higgins Avenue is now closed at Sutherland Avenue. Traffic is being re-routed to the west.@WinnipegTMC https://t.co/vliCdmOOGz — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 28, 2021

The closures could affect evening rush hour, said police.

Winnipeggers continue to share photos of the smoke with Global News and on social media.

View image in full screen A view of the smoke from St. Boniface. Submitted

View image in full screen Smoke from a Point Douglas fire. Submitted

View image in full screen Submitted / Jay. Submitted / Jay

View image in full screen Submitted / Kirk. Submitted / Kirk

