Politics

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien takes leave of absence to address personal health

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 6:21 pm
Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien is taking a leave of absence, she announced on Feb. 14, 2022.
Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien says effective Monday she is taking a leave of absence from her municipal role.

In a statement issued at 6:05 p.m., Therrien said that earlier Monday she asked Deputy Mayor Andrew Beamer to temporarily take on the role of acting mayor.

“I am taking a leave of absence, effective immediately, to address my personal health,” Therrien stated.

“While it pains me to step away from my responsibilities as our community continues to deal with the impacts of COVID, I deeply appreciate Deputy Mayor Beamer’s willingness to step up as well as my fellow councillors for filling in as they are able. I know the important work of the City will continue in my absence, and I look forward to re-joining you all soon.”

— More to come

