Canada

Number of people in Ontario needing mental health support increasing, survey suggests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2022 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'Tips for dealing with unpredictability and uncontrollability of COVID-19 pandemic' Tips for dealing with unpredictability and uncontrollability of COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Dr. Keith Dobson, professor of clinical psychology at the University of Calgary, joins Global News’ Linda Olsen to discuss the mental health strain on people amid the Omicron spread, protests and COVID-19 exhaustion.

A new survey suggests more people in Ontario are accessing mental health support than at any other time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Mental Health Association poll indicates 24 per cent of respondents have sought help for mental health challenges, compared to 17 per cent last winter and nine per cent almost two years ago.

Camille Quenneville, the association’s CEO, says the survey results are concerning as they indicate the mental health of those living in the province is not improving.

Read more: Canada needs national standards to tackle kid's mental health challenges: experts

The poll also suggests substance use and the levels of mental health distress among residents in Ontario are similar to what was seen during the start of the pandemic.

The poll surveyed 1,001 Ontario adults between Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, and carries a margin of error of 3.1 per cent.

The Canadian Mental Health Association had conducted three similar surveys during the pandemic, in April 2020, July 2020 and February 2021.

Click to play video: '2 years of pandemic spotlights mental health' 2 years of pandemic spotlights mental health
2 years of pandemic spotlights mental health – Jan 30, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
