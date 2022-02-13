Truck carrying more than 2,000 firearms reported stolen in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating an early Sunday morning theft of a vehicle carrying more than 2,000 firearms.

Around 7:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a stolen truck from a yard at a trucking company on Parkhill Road East. Investigators were informed the truck was carrying more than 2,000 firearms with clips.

Police determined the theft occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday.

“It’s believed there is no ammunition on the truck,” police stated Sunday evening. “While it is early in the investigation, it is believed this is an isolated incident.”

No details were provided on the type of vehicle or firearms stolen.

City police say other law enforcement agencies across Ontario have been notified of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mike Penney at the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 232 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

More to come.