Hundreds of nordic skiiers competing at Larch Hills

Hundreds of nordic skiers raced around a track, climbed a hill and passed the finish line while competing in the Teck BC Cup 2 at the Larch Hills Ski area in Salmon Arm, B.C.

All ages are welcome to test their skills in the competition that is one of a seven-race Teck BC Cup series. Skiers take part in multiple races such as a 12-kilometre race, a 15-kilometre race and a one-kilometre race depending on age.

“We have 500 racers who are racing cross-country from all over B.C. and Alberta and today they’re doing sprints…where they each go out individually. Based on their speed, they get put in the heat and this afternoon they do their heats where there are five or six people skiing all at once. The first one to cross the line is the winner,” said Alan Corbett, chief of competition.

The course weaves through the ski area so onlookers and parents can run alongside the competitors to cheer them on, and watch them cross the finish line.

Many of the members of the Larch Hills Junior Race Team have a strategy to win it all.

“Do good, have fun and don’t be too hard on yourself,” said Lily Ewanshyn, 12.

Sapphira Bucher, 13 is ready to rule her heat, by gaining the lead and not giving up.

“It’s going really good. My skis are really fast, and I did really well in my qualifier, so I am excited for the heats,” said Bucher.