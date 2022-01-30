Top talent returns to Apex Mountain Resort for Mogul ski competition

Send this page to someone via email

Out of the gate, around the moguls and over the jumps at lightning speed, competitors took over Apex Mountain Resort for the FIS NorAm Cup Mogal and Dual Mogal Competition.

One hundred and nine competitors from four countries, Australia, Japan, U.S.A. and Canada came to Apex to participate in the event hosted by the Apex Freestyle Club and Freestyle Canada.

“It’s a great course, I love this course,” said Maya Mikkelsen, BC Mogul Team.

“I’ve had some of my best mogul runs on this course.”

Last year the competition was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Everybody’s just been super happy. They like skiing and competing, and all the athletes and coaches having a good time,” said Bryan Spence, International Ski Federation technical development.

The competition is a stepping stone to the Canadian High-Performance Mogul team and the Canadian Olympic team. The competition is stiff but at the end of the race, everyone is cheering each other on.

In the race, two competitors go head to head and the run is judged on the mogul section, jumps and speed.

Placing third was Jessie Linton from the BC Mogul Team.

“I got third place at the NorAm [Cup] for the first time in dual mogul and I am just on the moon,” said Linton.

“It’s just crazy, this course means so much to me … it’s just so awesome, this is my place so it feels great.”

Some aren’t leaving with the results they hoped for.

“It’s not my best day I fell in my first run, so I could’ve done a lot better but that’s okay,” said Marc Tanner, Alberta Mogul Team.

The competition may be over but many have dreams of taking their sport even further in future competitions.

