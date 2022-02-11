Menu

Economy

Edmonton will not implement municipal COVID-19 vaccine passport

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 7:13 pm
Alberta businesses divided over vaccine passport elimination
WATCH (Feb. 9): Edmonton city council is weighing its options when it comes to introducing its own COVID-19 health measures. Councillors voted in favour Wednesday of exploring a municipal proof of vaccination program. Kim Smith explains.

In a 9-4 vote Friday, Edmonton city councillors decided the city won’t implement its own municipal restrictions exemption program (REP) in the wake of the province removing its COVID-19 vaccine passport.

“I know there are many, many Edmontonians that are disappointed with how the provincial government lifted COVID restrictions too fast, too quick,” Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

“I am disappointed, too. The provincial government did not consult with anyone,” he said, saying municipalities and school boards weren’t asked for feedback.

Restrictions Exemption Program has been 'extremely tough' on rural Alberta businesses: Kenney
Restrictions Exemption Program has been ‘extremely tough’ on rural Alberta businesses: Kenney

Many councillors said they would have liked to see a provincial REP continue, but a local one simply wouldn’t work.

“A local Edmonton-alone REP program just won’t work as much as we wish it would,” Sohi said.

The mayor said it would create uncertainty for local businesses, municipalities don’t have the tools and resources to enforce such a bylaw, and a local REP would put the burden of enforcement on front-line workers.

Trending Stories

“We cannot, in good conscience, put them in harm’s way with so much tension and polarization on this issue,” Sohi said.

Read more: COVID-19: Kenney announces Alberta vaccine passport program ending at midnight

A special council meeting was held Friday afternoon after councillors asked administration Wednesday to look at whether and how Edmonton could bring in its own REP in the absence of an Alberta-wide one.

Alberta businesses divided over vaccine passport elimination
Alberta businesses divided over vaccine passport elimination

Some councillors also said they’d heard from Edmontonians — fully vaccinated and who supported all other public health measures up to this point — who asked council not to implement a local vaccine passport.

Read more: COVID-19: Edmonton looking at municipal restrictions exemption program

Administration was asked to look at legal capabilities, implications and enforcement.

In its report to councillors, administration recommended council not implement its own REP and not implement a mandatory symptoms-screening program at all Edmonton businesses and venues.

Businesses can continue using COVID-19 QR codes as long as they are issued: Kenney
Businesses can continue using COVID-19 QR codes as long as they are issued: Kenney

— More to come… 

