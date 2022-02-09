COVID-19: Edmonton looking at municipal restrictions exemption program

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city councillors passed two motions Wednesday that will look at if and how they can implement a municipal restrictions exemption program, even though the province lifted the Alberta COVID-19 measure on Tuesday.

By passing the motions, city council is asking:

That administration return to council (as soon as possible) with options for and detailing the implications of implementing a municipal Restriction Exemption Program (REP) and/or an active [symptom] screening program, including options for both city owned and operated facilities and citywide private businesses. That the mayor, on behalf of council, formally request that the provincial government provide the City of Edmonton with the recommendations made by the chief medical officer of health and the data used to inform the recommendations announced Feb. 8, 2022.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will speak to reporters about the COVID-19 meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, Premier Jason Kenney announced Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport program would end midnight on Feb. 9, and almost all public health restrictions will be lifted March 1 if the situation in hospitals continues to improve.

At a news conference, the premier said while REP served its purpose of increasing vaccination rates, it is no longer an effective tool for doing so and no longer needed, especially with so many vaccinated people still contracting the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“(The REP) has made a huge difference,” Kenney said. “It has saved many lives.”

However, he said he does not believe the program can serve any useful purpose going forward, unless one were to change the definition of full vaccination to three doses of a vaccine or more.

Officials in some municipalities, including Alberta’s two largest cities, have previously said they would look at whether to take steps to keep some public health restrictions through bylaws if the province lifts them before they think it is prudent to do so.

Kenney said he would like to speak with mayors who are considering taking such actions.

“I’d like to know if it is their intention to create an entirely separate municipal public health policy,” he said.

“I think that would be a serious problem.”

Phase 1 of the province’s plan to lift restrictions will see capacity limits be removed for venues that can host 500 people or less.

Kenney said the target date for Phase 2 is March 1. That phase would also see capacity limits be lifted for all venues, masking no longer be required indoors and limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings be lifted. A number of other restrictions would be eased or removed altogether as well.

A target date for Phase 3 has yet to be determined, Kenney said, noting that phase would see people with COVID-19 no longer being required to self-isolate and COVID-19 outbreak protocols be lifted at continuing care homes.

In December 2021, Edmonton council voted to add two new measures that would trigger debate on whether to lift the municipal face covering bylaw.

First, active COVID-19 cases would need to remain below 100 per 100,000 population for 28 consecutive days. Second, the chief medical officer of health needs to lift the provincial order.

Once those are met, Edmonton city council will have 30 days to review the current bylaw. At that point, council can choose to leave the bylaw in effect, amend it or repeal it.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she and Edmonton’s mayor were given an advance preview of the province’s reopening plan.

Earlier Tuesday, she said the end of the provincial REP means the end of the city’s Vaccine Passport Bylaw.

“Here’s the thing that’s the most confusing to me: the restrictions exemption program has been lifted… However, we just heard very clearly from the minister and the premier that alcohol consumption time cut-offs and closing times for restaurants are still under the restriction guidelines,” she said.

“I’m pretty sure that the hospitality sector just got the exact opposite of what they wanted. Giving them more capacity doesn’t help them with the issue that they clearly stated was the service that they can actually offer.”

Gondek wants to collaborate with the province to advocate for citizens’ needs.

“I would hope that we can have meaningful dialogue before Stage 2 comes into play,” she said.

For entertainment venues, Phase 1 means:

– Restrictions on sale of food and beverages and consumption while seated in audience settings will be removed

– Restrictions on closing times, alcohol service, table capacity in restaurants and interactive activities will remain in force

Sohi has said he would not be available for comment until Wednesday but has previously said health rules must be based on scientific evidence and not put vulnerable people at risk.

— With files from Kaylen Small and Phil Heidenreich, Global News