City sets guidelines for when Edmonton’s COVID-19 mask bylaw to be reviewed

On Monday, Edmonton city council voted on new parameters that will trigger a review of the city’s COVID-19 face covering bylaw.

Face coverings are currently mandatory in all indoor public spaces across the province in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The city’s temporary mandatory face coverings bylaw is similar to the provincial mandate.

As of Monday’s 9-4 vote, there are now two new measures that will trigger a debate on whether to lift the bylaw within city limits.

First, active COVID-19 cases would need to remain below 100 per 100,000 population for 28 consecutive days. Second, the chief medical officer of health needs to lift the provincial order.

“Our utmost priority is stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our homes, our city, and our region,” said Andre Corbould, Edmonton’s city manager. “These two new triggers will give council the opportunity to review the bylaw in full context of Alberta’s current situation.”

Once those are met, Edmonton city council will have 30 days to review the current bylaw. At that point, council can choose to leave the bylaw in effect, amend it or repeal it.

The 28-day count for the first trigger will begin on Tuesday.

