Toronto officials prepare for weekend protests against COVID-19 measures

Some road closures are once again in place in downtown Toronto as officials say they’re preparing for weekend protests against COVID-19 measures.

Queen’s Park Circle was closed on Wednesday and remains blocked off from Bloor Street to College Street.

College Street is also closed between Yonge and Bay streets.

“Our objectives have and continue to be the public safety and to limit disruption to the city and its residents as much as possible,” Toronto police Chief James Ramer said at a press conference Friday updating plans on preparations for the protests.

“We will continue to have a large police presence in and around the downtown core and in other areas around the city. We have done our best to plan for this based on all the information we have. Our approach will necessarily evolve based on what we see in real time. As always, we ask for the city’s patience and support as we do our work to serve and protect.”

Similar to last week, Ramer said anyone who blocks access to hospitals — a large number of which are located just south of the Ontario legislature — will be subject to “strict enforcement.”

His remarks came shortly after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in Ontario due to ongoing protest blockades in Ottawa and Windsor.

“This declaration includes orders that will strengthen our ability as police officers to protect public transit, ambulatory and medical services, municipal roadways and pedestrian walkways, among other areas,” Ramer said.

“We will be reviewing these orders carefully and providing up-to-date operational direction to our members for this weekend.”

A large number of demonstrators protested in downtown Toronto last weekend, prompting a large police response and a number of road closures as officials worked to prevent blockades from starting in the city.

“Those who showed up to protest were, by all accounts — almost all accounts — peaceful and respectful,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said of the demonstrations.

“It is my continued hope if people are determined to gather again to protest in Toronto that a commitment to peaceful protest will be fully demonstrated.”

Tory said the City fully supports the police as they work to prepare for demonstrations once again.

“We all want to do everything we can, absolutely everything we can, to try and avoid the situations that we’re seeing in Ottawa and in Windsor,” he said.

Ramer said encampments or blockades will not be allowed to set up in the city.

“We have assets in pace to make sure if people are — if vehicles are engaged and they’re not moving, we’re going to move them out of the way,” he said.

Met with Chief @jamesramertps and his team again this morning for an update on the work police are doing to maintain public safety and prepare for any possible 'convoy' protests in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/YAFtJqn1ga — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 11, 2022