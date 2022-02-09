Roads closed around Queen’s Park in Toronto due to possible demonstration

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have closed roads around Queen’s Park due to a possible demonstration.

Police said on Twitter on Wednesday morning that Queen’s Park Circle is closed effective immediately from Bloor Street to College Street.

“In response to several social media posts announcing a possible demonstration involving a large number of vehicles, we are taking steps to limit impact on our roads/residents,” the post said.

“Keeping emergency routes clear and protecting key infrastructure is a priority for officers. An increased uniform presence and additional closures can be expected over the coming days.”

Police asked that people avoid the area “unless absolutely necessary.”

Over the weekend, police closed various roads in downtown Toronto as convoy demonstrators protesting COVID-19 restrictions descended on the city.

Officers aimed to keep access open to hospitals that are located just south of Queen’s Park and also avoid a similar situation to Ottawa, where demonstrators have been camped out for days.

Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

