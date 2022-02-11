66-year-old man rushed to hospital following stabbing in Coquitlam, B.C.

A man in his 60s was rushed to this hospital Thursday night after he was stabbed at a strip mall in Coquitlam, B.C.
RCMP said the incident happened at the mall on Schoolhouse Street near Lougheed Highway around 8 p.m.
The chef at a Japanese restaurant in the mall told Global News a young man ran inside the restaurant, his hands covered in blood, screaming for someone to call 911.
It is not known what connection that man had to the victim.
Read more: With 20 gang-related shootings so far in 2022, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers issues plea
The 66-year-old victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries, RCMP said and his current condition is not known at this time.
Police are not commenting on a motive or whether anyone has been arrested.
It has been a violent few days in Metro Vancouver.
A man’s body was found in Langley Thursday morning and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate.
A man also died following a shooting in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood Tuesday night when a man and a woman, both known to police, were both shot in a vehicle. Initial indications were that the shooting is related to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict, Surrey RCMP said.
Comments