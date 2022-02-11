Menu

Crime

66-year-old man rushed to hospital following stabbing in Coquitlam, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 12:49 pm
Stabbing in Coquitlam View image in full screen
Yellow crime scene tape remains up at this strip mall in Coquitlam following a stabbing Thursday night. Andrea Macpherson / Global News

A man in his 60s was rushed to this hospital Thursday night after he was stabbed at a strip mall in Coquitlam, B.C.

RCMP said the incident happened at the mall on Schoolhouse Street near Lougheed Highway around 8 p.m.

The chef at a Japanese restaurant in the mall told Global News a young man ran inside the restaurant, his hands covered in blood, screaming for someone to call 911.

It is not known what connection that man had to the victim.

Read more: With 20 gang-related shootings so far in 2022, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers issues plea

The 66-year-old victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries, RCMP said and his current condition is not known at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are not commenting on a motive or whether anyone has been arrested.

It has been a violent few days in Metro Vancouver.

Trending Stories

A man’s body was found in Langley Thursday morning and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate.

A man also died following a shooting in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood Tuesday night when a man and a woman, both known to police, were both shot in a vehicle. Initial indications were that the shooting is related to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict, Surrey RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Pleas for more tips to help arrest Metro Vancouver gangsters' Pleas for more tips to help arrest Metro Vancouver gangsters
Pleas for more tips to help arrest Metro Vancouver gangsters
