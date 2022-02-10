With 20 gang-related shootings so far in 2022, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers issues plea

Send this page to someone via email

With 20 gang-related shootings and four deaths in 40 days, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is issuing an urgent plea for anonymous tips to put those responsible behind bars.

Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, said this is compared to 123 gang-related shootings in 2021.

“There’s a resurgence of gang violence throughout the Lower Mainland and all of British Columbia,” she said.

Most recently, a man died following a shooting in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood Tuesday night.

A man and a woman, both known to police, were both shot in a vehicle.

Initial indications were that the shooting is related to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict, Surrey RCMP said.

“Police can’t be everywhere and anyone who sees, or knows about, suspicious activity needs to report it right away, and we urge them to do that anonymously to Crime Stoppers for everyone’s safety,” Annis said.

Crime Stoppers is hoping people come forward to report sightings and concerns anonymously to help solve the crimes.

“Anonymous tips get criminals off the street. It’s that simple. Often there are people who are in close contact with criminals and could provide inside information investigators need, but they won’t call police for fear of reprisal from their associates,” Annis added.

She said the Supreme Court of Canada guarantees an anonymous tipster will never be identified or called to answer questions.

Anonymous tips may be provided through Crime Stoppers’ downloadable “P3” app for Apple and Android phones, calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, 1-855-448-8477 (new number), online or by following the link on the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers accepts tips in 115 different languages and will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a criminal, recovery of stolen property, seizure of illegal drugs or guns, or denial of a fraudulent insurance claim.

Tipsters stay anonymous by using code numbers to check back later and collect their rewards, Crime Stoppers said.

