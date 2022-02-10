Homicide team called to Langley, B.C. after man’s body found

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to Langley, B.C., Thursday morning after a man died.
RCMP officers were first called around 1:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of 224 Street after receiving a report of a man down.
When police arrived, they found a deceased adult man.
Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act, Langley RCMP said.
Police are currently gathering evidence but said 224 Street had been closed between 16th and 24th avenues.
IHIT is looking for dashcam footage from anyone who was on 224th Street between 16th and 40th avenues between 11 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.
Anyone with information can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email.Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood Tuesday night.
Police said officers were called just before midnight to 168 Street and 104 Avenue and found a man and a woman in a car suffering from serious gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to the nearest hospital. The woman was in serious condition, while the man died from his injuries.
Officers confirmed both victims were known to police.
Initial indications were that the shooting is related to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict, Surrey RCMP said.
RCMP said there was no indication Thursday that the incidents were linked.
Comments