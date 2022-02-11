Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Final evacuation orders lifted in Old Fort, B.C., years after landslides

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2022 1:48 pm
A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo. View image in full screen
A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo. HE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema

Final evacuation orders have been lifted for an area of northeastern British Columbia affected by slow-moving landslides that began more than three years ago.

A notice on the Peace River Regional District website says the orders covering several properties and sections of two roads near the community of Old Fort have been rescinded.

Evacuation orders and alerts were issued in October 2018 and June 2020, after a steep hill slumped above the community of about 50 homes.

Read more: Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

The only road connecting Old Fort to the nearby city of Fort St. John was first cut off during a severe slide, then torrential rain caused the hillside to slip more.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-five residents filed a civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court one year ago alleging negligence and a breach of charter rights to health and security because access to their properties was not “stable and assured.”

A report in December from the Transportation Ministry promised further geotechnical studies and said the best option for access to Old Fort is the existing road alignment.

Click to play video: 'UBC engineers release report into November flooding disaster' UBC engineers release report into November flooding disaster
UBC engineers release report into November flooding disaster – Dec 15, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Peace River tagnorthern BC tagFort St. John tagBC landslides tagPeace Region tagBC Ministry of Transportation tagOld Fort tagPeace River Regional District tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers