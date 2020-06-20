Menu

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2020 7:22 pm
Residents of Old Fort, B.C., are on evacuation alert and the Transportation Ministry says Old Fort Road is closed except to emergency vehicles.
OLD FORT, B.C. – A slow-moving landslide has closed the only road into a small community along British Columbia’s Peace River for the second time in less than two years.

Residents of Old Fort, B.C., are on evacuation alert and the Transportation Ministry says Old Fort Road is closed except to emergency vehicles.

READ MORE: B.C. Interior road between Princeton and Summerland reopened after landslide

The B.C. government says localized ground movement was detected Thursday evening but there was no movement detected near residences and the road is closed as a precaution.

The Peace River Regional District issued an evacuation alert Friday evening for the Old Fort subdivision, warning that the road would be closed overnight and Saturday morning.

From 2018: Slide forces evacuation of Old Fort

The alert says anyone not prepared to shelter in place should consider leaving the area in case the situation worsened and the road remained closed.

Residents of Old Fort, which is a 15-minute drive from Fort St. John, were evacuated for about a month in fall 2018 because a mudslide blocked the road.

