Kingston Ice Wolves’ Gilmour signs NCAA D-1 scholarship with Providence College

The pandemic has been extremely hard on those who play in the Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League.

For the second year in a row, the league has cancelled its season.

Teams can only play exhibition games and Taylor Gilmour of the Kingston Ice Wolves says they’re making the most of a difficult situation.

“We’re just grateful to be back on the ice because we missed it so much,” Gilmour said.

The 16-year-old forward said her teammates have helped her get through the COVID-19 layoff.

“They’re my second family and they’re so supportive,” the Napanee native said.

“We’ve been through so much together. You can talk to them about anything. COVID has been tough to deal with but I’m glad to go through this pandemic with such a great group of girls.”

Gilmour has another reason to smile and focus on her future. The talented forward has signed a full NCAA Division-1 scholarship with Providence College in Rhode Island.

“I had eight schools contact me and I chose Providence for academics and the hockey program. It’s a full ride, so I’m super excited,” Gilmour said.

The Ice Wolves continue to produce outstanding talent for American and Canadian universities and Gilmour looks forward to playing at Providence in the fall of 2023.

“It’s a dream come true,” Gilmour said.

“It’s a special time for me and my family. I will play one more year of junior hockey in Kingston. The goal is to improve my game and help the Ice Wolves win a championship when play resumes next season.”

Gilmour and the Ice Wolves will hit the ice for an exhibition game on Friday at the Kingston Invista Centre against the Gloucester Grads. Game time is 7.30 p.m.