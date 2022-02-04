Menu

Sports

Kingston hockey player commits to NCAA team with division 1 scholarship

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 10:02 am

It was a dream come true for Kingston’s Alexis Brunet.

The 16-year-old forward with the Kingston Ice Wolves of the Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League has accepted a scholarship at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.

“It’s been my goal since I started playing hockey, Brunet said.

Read more: Return of organized sports providing youth athletes positive well-being

The talented goal scorer had a number of offers from other American schools but RPI showed the most interest.

“On the first day that scholarships were offered, they called me at eight o’clock in the morning,” Brunet said.

“They offered me a tour of the school and I was overwhelmed with the hospitality. The coaches were great and my future teammates were great as well. They have a beautiful arena with incredible facilities. It will enhance my hockey career, there’s no doubt about that.’

The scholarship takes effect in September 2023 so Brunet has plenty of time to work and improve on her game. She plans to play one more season of junior hockey with the Ice Wolves under coach Troy Sweet.

The Grade 11 student at Holy Cross Secondary School is thankful for all the help she’s received.

“Of course, my mom and dad have been my biggest supporters and I can’t say enough about my teammates and the Ice Wolves program. It’s one of the best in the PWHL. My coaches in minor and junior hockey have taught me so much. I am grateful to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. I can’t wait to see what my future holds.”

