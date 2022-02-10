Menu

Sports

Canada’s James Crawford wins bronze in alpine combined skiing at Beijing Olympics

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 1:50 am
James Crawford, of Canada catches his breath after finishing the downhill part of the men's combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). View image in full screen
Canada’s James Crawford won the bronze medal in the men’s alpine combined skiing event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Crawford had the second-fastest time in the downhill section, barely behind Austria’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, setting the Toronto native up for success in the slalom section.

The Canadian was still just a fraction of a second behind Kilde, who took the silver after Austria’s Johannes Strolz stormed into the gold medal position.

The three managed to hang on to their spots as the rest of the pack made their way down the mountain.

Crawford’s bronze win came after he placed fourth in the men’s downhill on Monday and sixth in the super-G on Tuesday.

Fellow Canadians Broderick Thompson and Brodie Seger finished eighth and ninth, respectively, while Trevor Philp skied out on the slalom course after a 19th-place finish in the downhill.

