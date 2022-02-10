Canada’s James Crawford wins bronze in alpine combined skiing at Beijing Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s James Crawford won the bronze medal in the men’s alpine combined skiing event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Crawford had the second-fastest time in the downhill section, barely behind Austria’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, setting the Toronto native up for success in the slalom section.

The Canadian was still just a fraction of a second behind Kilde, who took the silver after Austria’s Johannes Strolz stormed into the gold medal position.

The three managed to hang on to their spots as the rest of the pack made their way down the mountain.

Crawford’s bronze win came after he placed fourth in the men’s downhill on Monday and sixth in the super-G on Tuesday.

Fellow Canadians Broderick Thompson and Brodie Seger finished eighth and ninth, respectively, while Trevor Philp skied out on the slalom course after a 19th-place finish in the downhill.

