Sports

Canada’s Eliot Grondin wins silver in snowboard cross at Beijing Olympics

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 2:23 am
Canada's Eliot Grondin celebrates his silver medal in the men's snowboard cross final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Thursday, February 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Canada's Eliot Grondin celebrates his silver medal in the men's snowboard cross final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Thursday, February 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

Canada’s Eliot Grondin won the silver medal in a thrilling photo finish in men’s snowboard cross at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Grondin crossed the finish line just a fraction of a second behind Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle, throwing himself across in the hopes of claiming the gold and prompting a delay in the final results as the judges reviewed the tape.

The 20-year-old native of Saint-Marie, Que., led the pack in every elimination round throughout the afternoon, setting himself up in a strong position for a medal.

He was once again leading the final four during the difficult first half of the course, only for Haemmerle to overtake him, forcing Grondin to play catch-up to the very end.

Italy’s Omar Visintin took the bronze.

Fellow Canadians Kevin Hill and Liam Moffatt did not make it past the 1/8 finals earlier in the day.

It marks Canada’s second snowboard cross medal in as many days, after Meryeta O’Dine won bronze in the women’s event on Wednesday.

Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada brings home silver, bronze with snowboard, speed skating wins
