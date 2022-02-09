COVID-19: British Columbia reports another 18 deaths in the past 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Another 18 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in B.C., bringing that total to 2,725 since the start of the pandemic.

This grim update comes as 893 people remain in hospitals with the virus, which is a decrease of 93 since Tuesday.

In addition, the number of people in intensive care has dropped by three to 143.

There have been 1,187 new cases of the virus detected in the past 24 hours, however, case numbers are no longer an accurate reflection of the virus in B.C. due to restrictions in testing.

There are currently 21,974 active COVID-19 cases reported in the province with the cumulative number standing at 336,229.

As of Wednesday, 90.3 per cent (4,500,635) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.8 per cent (4,225,555) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93 per cent (4,312,613) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.4 per cent (4,189,233) received their second dose and 50.6 per cent (2,347,591) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.4 per cent (4,039,554) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.8 per cent (3,928,825) received their second dose and 53.7 per cent (2,320,773) have received a third dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Wednesday family doctors, dentists, chiropractors, physiotherapists and pharmacists will be required to be vaccinated by March 24, 2022.

Henry said there is a process in place for medical exemptions, which can be submitted to her office.

“We have been working with the colleges to sort through the details on the notice we put forward in October. It is about creating a standard,” Henry said.

Health-care workers in acute care and in long-term care are already required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. There are fewer than 3,000 workers province-wide who refused to get vaccinated and were fired due to that decision.