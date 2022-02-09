B.C. health officials provide Wednesday update as other provinces drop COVID restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials will be providing an update Wednesday on the COVID-19 response in the province after their regular Tuesday briefing was pushed due to the throne speech.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 3 p.m.

This comes as other provinces have announced they are eliminating COVID restrictions.

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport program no longer exists and almost all public health restrictions will be lifted on March 1 if the situation in hospitals continues to improve, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the requirement to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for businesses, workplaces and other public venues will end on Feb. 14.

The public health order requiring the use of facemasks in indoor public spaces will remain in place until the end of February.

However, it is not expected B.C. will follow the same pattern.

Premier John Horgan said Tuesday his government will not necessarily follow other provinces as some of them prepare to rapidly ease COVID-19 restrictions.

“I would suggest that we’re going to follow the same path that we have been on since the end of the pandemic began, and that is to take advice and counsel from public health officials who are working with our acute care system and working with others in the community to make sure that we’re continuing to protect people,” Horgan said.

“Restrictions, direction and advice on restrictions will come from the public health office.”

Horgan added Henry, “has made it clear she has plans for Family Day” and more information will be announced about that next week.

