Health

B.C. health officials provide Wednesday update as other provinces drop COVID restrictions

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. government outlines post-pandemic plans in throne speech' B.C. government outlines post-pandemic plans in throne speech
WATCH: The provincial government outlined its plan for the next few months in the speech from the throne. Politicians in B.C. are back to work at the legislature in Victoria and the NDP says they'll focus on our province's post-pandemic economic recovery.

B.C. health officials will be providing an update Wednesday on the COVID-19 response in the province after their regular Tuesday briefing was pushed due to the throne speech.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 3 p.m.

That will be broadcast live on BC1, in the story above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

This comes as other provinces have announced they are eliminating COVID restrictions.

Read more: COVID-19: Kenney announces Alberta vaccine passport program ending at midnight

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport program no longer exists and almost all public health restrictions will be lifted on March 1 if the situation in hospitals continues to improve, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the requirement to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for businesses, workplaces and other public venues will end on Feb. 14.

The public health order requiring the use of facemasks in indoor public spaces will remain in place until the end of February.

Click to play video: 'What is the plan to get B.C. back to a ‘normal’ way of life?' What is the plan to get B.C. back to a ‘normal’ way of life?
What is the plan to get B.C. back to a ‘normal’ way of life?

However, it is not expected B.C. will follow the same pattern.

Trending Stories

Premier John Horgan said Tuesday his government will not necessarily follow other provinces as some of them prepare to rapidly ease COVID-19 restrictions.

However, he would not give away any details.

“I would suggest that we’re going to follow the same path that we have been on since the end of the pandemic began, and that is to take advice and counsel from public health officials who are working with our acute care system and working with others in the community to make sure that we’re continuing to protect people,” Horgan said.

Read more: B.C. premier says province will follow public health guidelines over COVID restrictions ending

“Restrictions, direction and advice on restrictions will come from the public health office.”

Horgan added Henry, “has made it clear she has plans for Family Day” and more information will be announced about that next week.

Click to play video: 'The COVID-19 trends that will decide B.C.’s path forward' The COVID-19 trends that will decide B.C.’s path forward
The COVID-19 trends that will decide B.C.’s path forward

This story will be updated following the press conference at 3 p.m.

