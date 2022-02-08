B.C. premier says province will follow public health guidelines over COVID restrictions ending

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Tuesday his government will not necessarily follow other provinces as some of them prepare to rapidly ease COVID-19 restrictions.

However, speaking after the throne speech, Horgan would not give away any details.

“I would suggest that we’re going to follow the same path that we have been on since the end of the pandemic began, and that is to take advice and counsel from public health officials who are working with our acute care system and working with others in the community to make sure that we’re continuing to protect people,” Horgan said.

“Restrictions, direction and advice on restrictions will come from the public health office.”

Horgan added provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, “has made it clear she has plans for Family Day” and more information will be announced about that next week.

These questions come as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the requirement to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for businesses, workplaces and other public venues will end on Feb. 14.

The public health order requiring the use of facemasks in indoor public spaces will remain in place until the end of February.

“Proof of vaccination has been an effective policy, but its effectiveness has run its course,” Moe said Tuesday.

“The benefits no longer outweigh the costs. It’s time to heal the divisions over vaccination in our families, in our communities and in our province. It’s time for proof of vaccination requirements to end.”

Meanwhile, Alberta announced it will also start phasing out COVID restrictions.

Premier Jason Kenney said vaccine passports to access non-essential businesses will end at midnight Tuesday.

The mask requirement for children under 12, including in schools, will end on Monday, Kenney said.

“I don’t believe that an arbitrary decision by an elected official is the best way forward in that regard,” Horgan said. “And similarly, the immunization cards supported by the vast majority of people to ensure that the sacrifices that they’ve made have provided benefits for them and their families going forward (so) we’ll just see where Dr. Henry wants to go with all of this.

“She hasn’t advised me on her plans yet.”

Horgan said he doesn’t feel any pressure to follow other provinces in decisions around mandates.

“I’ll put our record up against all of the other provinces in the country,” he said, saying B.C. has better mortality rates, more economic growth and less unemployment than before the pandemic began.

“I think there’s a lot of positive to say about how we’ve got here,” Horgan added.

“And it’s all as a result, not government policy specific, it’s about British Columbians recognizing and acknowledging that they have a role to play to protect themselves, their families and their communities. And I don’t believe that’s going to change because of announcements in other provinces.”