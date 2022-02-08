B.C. government set to lay out vision for post-pandemic recovery in throne speech

Send this page to someone via email

As British Columbia prepares to move to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is set to lay out a vision for what comes post-pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin will read the throne speech prepared by the government at 2 p.m. The speech will be broadcast live on BC1, on the Global BC Facebook page and streamed above.

Premier John Horgan will then be taking questions from reporters at 3 p.m.

The next few weeks will be critical for the provincial government.

Next week the province is expected to release an economic plan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce some of the COVID-19 restrictions will be eased before Family Day.

“As we come to this place over the next couple of weeks to maybe moving to endemic rather than pandemic we need to reimagine the tools for us as citizens and governments,” Horgan said last week.

Then on Feb. 22, the province will be unveiling a budget. The budget is expected to focus on funding the economic recovery plan and addressing recovery from the pandemic.

The province has noted the recovery, like the easing of restrictions, will be more like turning the dial on a dimmer than flipping a switch.

There is growing public sentiment to ease COVID-19 restrictions as public health grapples with high virus cases in hospitals.

When asked about the throne speech on Monday, Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon alluded to the province’s long-term vision.

“Now we need to start looking forward to what the province will look like over the next decade,” Kahlon said.

“Where are the jobs and opportunities and how do we change our economy to prepare for the changes that are already happening. The throne speech and budget are key parts of our vision and how we move forward with that.”

Kevin Falcon settling in to new job as BC Liberals leader

The B.C. Liberals also have a new leader in place just in time for the throne speech.

Kevin Falcon was selected by the party’s membership and announced as the new leader on Saturday night.

Falcon will not be able to participate in the debate in the legislature on the speech because he is not a member of the legislature.

Read more: Former BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson set to resign as an MLA

But he is expected to run in Vancouver-Quilchena, once the by-election is called following former leader Andrew Wilkinson’s formal resignation.

This story will be updated with the throne speech at 2 p.m.