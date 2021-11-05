SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. to expand vaccine mandate for doctors, dentists in private practice soon: minister

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 10:37 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine, expand vaccine mandate' B.C. to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine, expand vaccine mandate
WATCH: Global BC legislative reporter, Richard Zussman, and legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey host this week's edition of Focus BC. Health Minister Adrian Dix joins Richard to discuss continuing the COVID-19 mandates in the province and why Northern and Interior Health are bearing the brunt of the restrictions right now. In addition, Keith looks at vaccine hesitancy and why people are still digging in their heels.

British Columbia’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health-care workers will soon be expanded to include doctors, dentists and other professionals working in private practices, the province’s health minister said Friday.

Adrian Dix said the Ministry of Health was working with professional colleges to implement to measure.

Read more: Vaccine mandate for B.C. health-care workers to take effect Tuesday

This is critical for the provisions of health-care services. I think it’s as important for family doctors and for dentists and for people working in the community to be vaccinated — the vast majority of them are,” Dix said.

“This will be a condition of licence for people.”

Click to play video: 'Employees who are fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations might not get EI' Employees who are fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations might not get EI
Employees who are fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations might not get EI – Oct 22, 2021

British Columbia’s existing vaccine mandate for health-care workers. which took effect Oct. 26, did not cover those working in private practices or who do not have privileges at a hospital or health-care facility.

Read more: COVID-19: British Columbia’s vaccine mandate will impact hospitals, say 2 Kelowna nurses

Those workers were put on notice on Oct. 15 that they, too, will be required to be vaccinated at a future, unspecified date.

Dix said existing mandates for health-care workers and staff in long-term care and assisted living had been effective, with 98 and 97 per cent compliance, respectively.

Sources told Global News the expanded order could come as early as this week, and would likely roll out on a profession-by-profession basis, starting with doctors.

