Saskatoon man makes first court appearance for alleged $1M-plus theft from business

A Saskatoon man allegedly involved in stealing over $1 million in goods from a Saskatoon business made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Forty-five-year-old Nolan Poth of Saskatoon is facing charges of fraud and theft over $5,000.

Poth, a former employee in the parts department at Korpan Tractor and Parts, is accused of stealing $1.1 million in merchandise to sell for personal profit from the company in his former workplace.

Police say between September 2013 and June 2018, Poth committed the crimes from the tractor supplier.

Police say they received a tip in June 2018 from the business that Poth was stealing and selling said goods.

Poth turned himself in to the police on Jan. 4, 2022.

In Poth’s first court appearance on Wednesday, his lawyer, Andrew Mason, asked that the case be adjourned until March. The request was granted.

He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on March 2nd at 9:30 a.m.