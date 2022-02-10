Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon man makes first court appearance for alleged $1M-plus theft from business

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 8:57 pm
Korpan Tractor and Parts in the north industrial area of Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Korpan Tractor and Parts in the north industrial area of Saskatoon. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

A Saskatoon man allegedly involved in stealing over $1 million in goods from a Saskatoon business made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Forty-five-year-old Nolan Poth of Saskatoon is facing charges of fraud and theft over $5,000.

Poth, a former employee in the parts department at Korpan Tractor and Parts, is accused of stealing $1.1 million in merchandise to sell for personal profit from the company in his former workplace.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Added resources allowing Ottawa police to negotiate in ‘more forceful way’' Trucker protests: Added resources allowing Ottawa police to negotiate in ‘more forceful way’
Trucker protests: Added resources allowing Ottawa police to negotiate in ‘more forceful way’

Police say between September 2013 and June 2018, Poth committed the crimes from the tractor supplier.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they received a tip in June 2018 from the business that Poth was stealing and selling said goods.

Poth turned himself in to the police on Jan. 4, 2022.

Read more: Suspect, Saskatoon police officer injured during disturbance call

In Poth’s first court appearance on Wednesday, his lawyer, Andrew Mason, asked that the case be adjourned until March. The request was granted.

He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on March 2nd at 9:30 a.m.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police tagTheft tagSaskatoon tagSPS tagProvincial Court tagTractors tagKorpan Tractors and Parts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers