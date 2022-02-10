Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Police say efforts by protest convoy to gridlock Fredericton won’t be tolerated

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns raised over planned protest convoy in Fredericton' Concerns raised over planned protest convoy in Fredericton
Even as New Brunswick plans to ease restrictions, a protest convoy is heading for Fredericton demanding an end to public health safety measures. It’s scheduled for this weekend and already there’s concern from city officials, police and local businesses. Nathalie Sturgeon has more.

Fredericton’s police chief says he’s bringing in extra resources to handle a “freedom convoy” planned this weekend and says any efforts to gridlock the city will not be tolerated.

Roger Brown told reporters today that peaceful protests at the provincial legislature are welcomed, but unlawful activity, including attempts to use trucks to block streets, won’t be allowed.

He says a robust operational plan has been created to deal with the protest that’s expected to begin Friday and that is inspired by the so-called freedom convoy of truckers against COVID-19 measures that has blocked streets in the nation’s capital.

Read more: N.B. to further ease COVID-19 restrictions starting next week

Messages posted on social media are encouraging people to gridlock Fredericton’s downtown in a show of support for protesters who have gridlocked Ottawa, and to be prepared to sleep in their vehicles.

Brown says any efforts to disrupt traffic in the city would be disgraceful and that the city’s police budget could be spent in much better ways.

The chief says an area of Fredericton’s downtown will be barricaded and police will be positioned on routes entering the city to halt any trucks headed for the protest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
