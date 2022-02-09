Suspect, Saskatoon police officer injured during disturbance call

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect suffered a dog bite and a police officer received minor injuries during a disturbance investigation in Saskatoon.

Police said when they arrived at a home on Hamilton Place on Tuesday evening, a man was dumping gas on and inside a vehicle.

He then drove across a yard and through a fence before leaving the area.

Police said they caught up with him at a business at 22nd Street West and Witney Avenue where he was buying more gas. He drove off when officers tried to arrest him.

Several attempts were made by officers to stop the vehicle during an ensuing chase, and in one instance, police said the suspect vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle.

The chase ended on Warman Road when two additional patrol vehicles made contact with the suspect vehicle, police said. An officer suffered a minor head injury and was treated by paramedics.

At that point, the driver attempted to set his vehicle on fire by using a battery booster. A conducted energy weapon was unable to stop the suspect and a police dog was deployed to help officers take a man into custody.

Police said the suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of a dog bite.

The 41-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including uttering threats to cause death and assault.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.