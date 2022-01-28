Saskatoon police charge man with manufacturing firearms

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police have arrested a 46-year-old man for the manufacturing of restricted firearms.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) guns and gangs unit stated it conducted a search warrant on Wednesday in the 200 block of 23rd Street East.

The SPS says several firearms and firearm parts, including 3D-printed components, were seized.

“The 46-year-old man was charged with Manufacturing Firearms, Possession of Firearms for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of a Prohibited Device,” stated SPS. “The 46-year-old man remains in custody until his next court appearance, and the investigation into these offences continues.”

The SPS is reminding the public that it is illegal to manufacture a firearm unless you have a proper firearms business licence to do so.

“3D printed guns do not change current weapons laws and present a risk to community safety,” the SPS stated. “Lawful gun owners comply with numerous provincial and federal gun laws. Illegally manufactured weapons have no serial number and are a concern because they cannot be traced, if used in a crime.”

The SPS says it is committed to removing these illegal weapons from the community.

