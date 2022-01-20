Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police charge two people in connection with drug trafficking investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 4:27 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
During a high risk vehicle stop earlier this week, Saskatoon Police Service charge two people in connection to a six-day drug trafficking investigation. kali9 / iStock

Two people have been charged in connection with a six-day drug trafficking investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Crime Reduction Team (CRT).

SPS states its Tactical Support Unit (TSU) and CRT members conducted a high-risk vehicle stop in the 300 block of Ontario Avenue North on Jan. 18, 2022, at around 4 p.m.

During this vehicle stop, two men and a woman were taken into custody without incident and officers seized cocaine during the arrest.

Read more: Woman dead, man in custody in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2022

Police say that the TSU and CRT investigators proceeded to the 1400 block of Avenue B North where they arrested a 29-year-old woman outside the residence and served a high-risk warrant at that location. Police ended up locating three people inside and who were detained, as officers investigated and searched the residence. Police searched two vehicles and found cocaine inside a car.

In this investigation, police seized 250 grams methamphetamine, hard and soft cocaine, pills, fentanyl, and $260 cash. Weapons such as bear spray, ammunition and a machete, cellphones, scales and other drug trafficking paraphernalia were also seized.

Read more: Saskatoon police respond to video of fatal September 2021 traffic collision

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old man faces several charges including drug trafficking, possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police state the 29-year-old woman is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purposes of Trafficking and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

